Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles appreciates and celebrates all who volunteer with us in various capacities. In this episode of Connie's Comments, Connie is joined by the Honorable Casimiro Tolentino (Cas), who has been on the board and volunteering his time and services with Advancing Justice - LA since its genesis in 1983 as Asian Pacific American Legal Center (APALC). As long time friends, our founder and President Emeritus, Stewart Kwoh, also joins Cas in this conversation as they take a trip down memory lane and talk about their hopes for the future for not only Advancing Justice - LA, but all AAPINH communities.