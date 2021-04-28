Home
What's new from Advancing Justice - LA
In the Spotlight
Our CEO, Connie Chung Joe was recently featured in the Los Angeles Times with her Op-Ed piece with Connie Rice and Stewart Kwoh, titled "Op-Ed: A hate crime law is a start. But it will take much more to make Asian Americans feel safer."
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles appreciates and celebrates all who volunteer with us in various capacities. In this episode of Connie's Comments, Connie is joined by the Honorable Casimiro Tolentino (Cas), who has been on the board and volunteering his time and services with Advancing Justice - LA since its genesis in 1983 as Asian Pacific American Legal Center (APALC). As long time friends, our founder and President Emeritus, Stewart Kwoh, also joins Cas in this conversation as they take a trip down memory lane and talk about their hopes for the future for not only Advancing Justice - LA, but all AAPINH communities.
Upcoming Events
Our mission is to advocate for civil rights, provide legal services and education, and build coalitions to positively influence and impact Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and to create a more equitable and harmonious society.