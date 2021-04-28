Home

In the Spotlight

April 28, 2021

Op-Ed: A hate crime law is a start. But it will take much more to make Asian Americans feel safer

Our CEO, Connie Chung Joe was recently featured in the Los Angeles Times with her Op-Ed piece with Connie Rice and Stewart Kwoh, titled "Op-Ed: A hate crime law is a start. But it will take much more to make Asian Americans feel safer."

April 23, 2021

Connie's Comments: Volunteer Appreciation Week with Hon. Casimiro Tolentino

Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles appreciates and celebrates all who volunteer with us in various capacities. In this episode of Connie's Comments, Connie is joined by the Honorable Casimiro Tolentino (Cas), who has been on the board and volunteering his time and services with Advancing Justice - LA since its genesis in 1983 as Asian Pacific American Legal Center (APALC). As long time friends, our founder and President Emeritus, Stewart Kwoh, also joins Cas in this conversation as they take a trip down memory lane and talk about their hopes for the future for not only Advancing Justice - LA, but all AAPINH communities.

Upcoming Events

7th Annual Advancing Justice-LA Game Night Mixer
Thursday, May 20, 2021 - 6:00pm
Hosted by Our Pro Bono Advisory Council Thursday, May 20, 2021
HELPLINES

Advancing Justice-LA Advancing Justice-LA's helplines prioritize assistance to low-income persons in the following areas of law: discrimination, family, immigration, public benefits, employment, housing, and civil rights. 

English: 888.349.9695
中文: 800.520.2356
한글: 800.867.3640
Tagalog: 855.300.2552
ภาษาไทย: 800.914.9583
Tiếng Việt: 714.477.2958

 

Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles is the nation’s largest Asian American legal and civil rights organization and serves more than 15,000 individuals and organizations every year.

Our mission is to advocate for civil rights, provide legal services and education, and build coalitions to positively influence and impact Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and to create a more equitable and harmonious society.

 